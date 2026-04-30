Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.46, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.50 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Here are the key takeaways from Emergent Biosolutions' conference call:

Emergent reported Q1 revenue of $156 million (above the high end of guidance) and an Adjusted EBITDA of $36 million with a 23% margin, while cash and liquidity improved to $160M and $260M respectively and net debt fell ~22% year‑over‑year.

(above the high end of guidance) and an Adjusted EBITDA of with a 23% margin, while cash and liquidity improved to and respectively and net debt fell ~22% year‑over‑year. The April 2026 debt refinancing extended maturities (out to 2031), lowered interest costs, added a $75M delayed‑draw term loan and a $50M revolver, which management says enhances liquidity and financial flexibility for growth.

delayed‑draw term loan and a revolver, which management says enhances liquidity and financial flexibility for growth. Management emphasized growth levers including international MCM expansion (internationals were ~ 37% of MCM revenue in Q1), new NARCAN line extensions (carrying case and multi‑pack), strategic manufacturing partnerships (Substipharm, SAB) and continued business‑development/acquisition activity.

of MCM revenue in Q1), new NARCAN line extensions (carrying case and multi‑pack), strategic manufacturing partnerships (Substipharm, SAB) and continued business‑development/acquisition activity. Emergent expects a $50.4 million cash outflow in Q2 as an accrued acquisition obligation to Ridgeback related to the Ebanga/BARDA contract, which management has recorded as a current liability.

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Emergent Biosolutions Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 815,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,464. The firm has a market cap of $428.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EBS

Institutional Trading of Emergent Biosolutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 133.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company's stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures and specialty products that address public health threats. The company's portfolio includes vaccines, antibody therapies and critical care products designed to protect against biological, chemical and emerging infectious disease threats. Emergent has longstanding partnerships with government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support national preparedness programs.

Key commercial products in Emergent's lineup include BioThrax (anthrax vaccine adsorbed), ACAM2000 (smallpox vaccine) and Vaxchora (cholera vaccine), alongside therapeutic treatments such as Anthrasil (anthrax immune globulin) and the naloxone-based nasal spray Narcan for opioid overdose reversal.

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