Encompass Health (EHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $1.5774 billion for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Encompass Health Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm's 50 day moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average is $108.47. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $92.77 and a 1 year high of $127.99.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's payout ratio is 13.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,277,259.00. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 89,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,557,775. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $16,746,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,070 shares in the company, valued at $42,096,094.80. The trade was a 28.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,805,413 shares of the company's stock worth $510,047,000 after acquiring an additional 948,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,384,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,271,000 after purchasing an additional 603,472 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,722,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,008,000 after purchasing an additional 581,812 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,624,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Encompass Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $143.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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