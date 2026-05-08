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enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Stock Price Down 13.1% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
enCore Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 13.1% — enCore declined to C$2.32 on Friday with 260,461 shares traded, roughly half its average session volume, after previously closing at C$2.67.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$446.7 million, a negative P/E of -7.67 and a beta of 1.39, and is trading below its 50‑day (C$2.73) and 200‑day (C$3.46) moving averages, signaling a near‑term downtrend.
  • enCore is an early‑stage uranium explorer/developer focused on New Mexico projects, including the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte holdings plus the Marquez‑Juan Tafoya and Nose Rock properties.
  • Interested in enCore Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 13.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.32. 260,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 520,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.46.

About enCore Energy

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

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