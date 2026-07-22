Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Endava (NYSE:DAVA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAVA. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Endava from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Endava from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Endava from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CLSA set a $5.00 price target on Endava in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Endava

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of DAVA opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $153.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.05. Endava has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $236.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.79 million. Endava had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 57.01%.Endava has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.660 EPS. Research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 733.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 901.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.

Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.

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