Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 823754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Endeavor Group's dividend payout ratio is currently -11.71%.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,458,040.70. This trade represents a 7.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,683,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,078,000 after acquiring an additional 219,384 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,523,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,939,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company's stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

