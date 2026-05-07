Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Earns "Buy" Rating from HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR's stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the mining company's stock. HC Wainwright's price target points to a potential upside of 82.64% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXK. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. iA Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, January 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.50.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXK

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of EXK opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 27.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,383 shares of the mining company's stock worth $33,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,768 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,902,392 shares of the mining company's stock worth $85,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,563 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,225,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459,831 shares of the mining company's stock worth $34,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the mining company's stock worth $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver's core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

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