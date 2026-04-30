Enel (ENLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2078 per share and revenue of $23.2812 billion for the quarter.

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Enel Stock Down 2.8%

Enel stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enel has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm's fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enel presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enel

Enel Company Profile

Enel S.p.A. is a multinational energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy. It specializes in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity and gas, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Enel's business activities encompass both conventional thermal power plants and a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets, including wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal installations. The company also provides advanced energy management services, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and demand response solutions.

Founded in 1962 as a state-owned electricity provider, Enel underwent partial privatization starting in the late 1990s and was listed on the Milan Stock Exchange in 1999.

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