Energean (LON:ENOG) Stock Price Down 0.2% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares of Energean fell 0.2% to GBX 916.07 (intraday low GBX 893.50) with 477,904 shares changing hands—about 21% below the average session volume.
  • Jefferies cut its target from GBX 940 to GBX 930 and maintains a "Hold"; the consensus rating is Hold with a consensus price target of GBX 935.
  • The company shows a very high leverage profile (debt-to-equity 498.55) alongside liquidity ratios of quick 1.42 and current 1.31, a PE of 8.18 and a market cap of £1.69 billion.
Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG - Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 893.50 and last traded at GBX 916.07. 477,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 605,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 918.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 940 to GBX 930 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 935.

Energean Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 910.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 910.32.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

