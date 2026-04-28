Energizer (ENR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $656.3840 million for the quarter. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $778.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.82 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 143.24% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energizer alerts: Sign Up

Energizer Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ENR opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.71. Energizer has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energizer news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 14,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $251,078.84. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,019,372 shares in the company, valued at $122,628,428.84. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 20,215 shares of company stock valued at $361,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 20.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Energizer by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,775 shares of the company's stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 177,092 shares of the company's stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $28.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Energizer

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energizer wasn't on the list.

While Energizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here