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Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Energizer logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan cut its price target on Energizer to $21.00 (from $24.00) and kept a "neutral" rating, implying only about a 2.7% upside; most other analysts also rate the stock as a Hold with an average target near $23.43.
  • Energizer posted an EPS beat and set FY2026 guidance of 3.30–3.60 EPS; the stock traded around $20.44 with a P/E of 6.88, leaving valuation close to current analyst targets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENR. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

Energizer Price Performance

Energizer stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 346,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,166. Energizer has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 143.24%. The company had revenue of $778.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 14,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $251,078.84. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,019,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,628,428.84. This represents a 0.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,215 shares of company stock valued at $361,302. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Energizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 117,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Energizer by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Energizer by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company's stock.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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