Energy Fuels FY2026 EPS Forecast Lowered by HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels' current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UUUU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.75.

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Energy Fuels Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 27.51. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 83.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,344 shares of the company's stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 82.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 31.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $570,393.06. The trade was a 32.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $123,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 151,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,972.32. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $1,361,200 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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