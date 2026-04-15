Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 7.5% - Still a Buy?

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.00. 4,049,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 12,893,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $26.75 to $27.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.94.

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Energy Fuels Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a current ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 28.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 130.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 25,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,308.24. This trade represents a 39.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 157,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,557.06. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock worth $1,361,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Global Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,968 shares of the company's stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Retirement LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company's stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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