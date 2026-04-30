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Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading 15.2% Higher - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Engie Brasl Ega logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 15.2% intraday — EGIEY rose to $8.085 from a $7.02 close with 33,247 shares traded, about 23% below its average session volume.
  • Key financials: market cap ~$8.27B, P/E 18.10, beta 0.29, 50‑day/200‑day moving averages ~$6.72/$6.80, and leverage/liquidity metrics of debt‑to‑equity 1.88 and current/quick ratios of 1.12.
  • Business profile: Engie Brasil Energia is a leading independent power producer in Brazil with a diversified portfolio of hydro, gas, biomass, wind and solar assets plus energy services to regulated and free‑market customers.
  • Interested in Engie Brasl Ega? Here are five stocks we like better.

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.0850. 33,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 43,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Engie Brasl Ega Trading Up 3.1%

The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.29. The business's 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Engie Brasl Ega Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Engie Brasil Energia SA is a leading independent power producer in Brazil, focusing on the generation, sale and commercialization of electricity. The company’s diversified portfolio includes hydroelectric plants, gas-fired and biomass-fueled thermal facilities, as well as onshore wind farms and solar installations. Through a mix of long-term power purchase agreements and spot market transactions, Engie Brasil serves both regulated and free-market customers, including industrial, commercial and residential consumers.

Beyond core electricity generation, Engie Brasil offers a suite of energy solutions and services such as plant operation and maintenance, technical consulting, and energy efficiency programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Engie Brasl Ega Right Now?

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