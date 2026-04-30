Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading 15.2% Higher - Time to Buy?

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.0850. 33,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 43,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

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Engie Brasl Ega Trading Up 3.1%

The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.29. The business's 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Engie Brasl Ega Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA is a leading independent power producer in Brazil, focusing on the generation, sale and commercialization of electricity. The company’s diversified portfolio includes hydroelectric plants, gas-fired and biomass-fueled thermal facilities, as well as onshore wind farms and solar installations. Through a mix of long-term power purchase agreements and spot market transactions, Engie Brasil serves both regulated and free-market customers, including industrial, commercial and residential consumers.

Beyond core electricity generation, Engie Brasil offers a suite of energy solutions and services such as plant operation and maintenance, technical consulting, and energy efficiency programs.

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