ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Sanford C. Bernstein

ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENGIY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ENGIE to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ENGIE from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENGIE to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENGIE from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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ENGIE Price Performance

Shares of ENGIY stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. ENGIE has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.16.

ENGIE Company Profile

ENGIE is a Paris-headquartered multinational energy company engaged across the value chain of electricity and natural gas, along with associated infrastructure and services. The company develops, builds and operates power generation assets (including gas-fired plants and an expanding portfolio of renewable generation such as wind, solar and hydro), trades and markets energy commodities, and supplies energy to industrial, commercial and residential customers. ENGIE also provides energy infrastructure and networks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and a range of energy services including energy efficiency, facility management and distributed energy systems.

The group traces its modern corporate roots to the 2008 combination of Gaz de France and Suez, and subsequently adopted the ENGIE name in 2015 as part of a strategic repositioning.

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