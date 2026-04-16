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ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Sanford C. Bernstein

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
ENGIE logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENGIE from a "strong-buy" to a "hold" in a report issued Tuesday.
  • Analyst views are mixed but the consensus remains a "Moderate Buy", with 1 Strong Buy, 4 Buy and 4 Hold ratings and recent moves including JPMorgan cutting to neutral and Kepler upgrading to strong-buy.
  • ENGIE shares opened at $33.99, trading above their 50‑day ($32.08) and 200‑day ($27.70) moving averages and near a one‑year high of $35.16, while the company shows a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 1.06 and current/quick ratios just above 1.0.
  • Interested in ENGIE? Here are five stocks we like better.

ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENGIY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ENGIE to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ENGIE from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENGIE to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENGIE from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on ENGIE

ENGIE Price Performance

Shares of ENGIY stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. ENGIE has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.16.

ENGIE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENGIE is a Paris-headquartered multinational energy company engaged across the value chain of electricity and natural gas, along with associated infrastructure and services. The company develops, builds and operates power generation assets (including gas-fired plants and an expanding portfolio of renewable generation such as wind, solar and hydro), trades and markets energy commodities, and supplies energy to industrial, commercial and residential customers. ENGIE also provides energy infrastructure and networks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and a range of energy services including energy efficiency, facility management and distributed energy systems.

The group traces its modern corporate roots to the 2008 combination of Gaz de France and Suez, and subsequently adopted the ENGIE name in 2015 as part of a strategic repositioning.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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