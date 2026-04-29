Free Trial
→ Sell 99% of Your Stocks, Do THIS Instead… (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
ENGIE logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded ENGIE from a "hold" to a "strong-buy", signaling increased analyst confidence in the stock.
  • Analyst opinions are mixed—Kepler also rates ENGIE a strong-buy while Citigroup says buy and several firms (including JPMorgan and Sanford C. Bernstein) have recently downgraded—leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" (2 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 3 Hold).
  • Shares opened at $33.34, trading near a 52-week high of $35.16 with a 50-day/200-day SMA of $32.50/$28.48, and the company shows a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ENGIE to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised ENGIE to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENGIE from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENGIE from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENGIY

ENGIE Trading Down 0.4%

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $33.34 on Monday. ENGIE has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

About ENGIE

(Get Free Report)

ENGIE is a Paris-headquartered multinational energy company engaged across the value chain of electricity and natural gas, along with associated infrastructure and services. The company develops, builds and operates power generation assets (including gas-fired plants and an expanding portfolio of renewable generation such as wind, solar and hydro), trades and markets energy commodities, and supplies energy to industrial, commercial and residential customers. ENGIE also provides energy infrastructure and networks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and a range of energy services including energy efficiency, facility management and distributed energy systems.

The group traces its modern corporate roots to the 2008 combination of Gaz de France and Suez, and subsequently adopted the ENGIE name in 2015 as part of a strategic repositioning.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ENGIE Right Now?

Before you consider ENGIE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ENGIE wasn't on the list.

While ENGIE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump is positioned. Elon lights the fuse.
Trump is positioned. Elon lights the fuse.
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines