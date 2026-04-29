ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ENGIE to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised ENGIE to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENGIE from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENGIE from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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ENGIE Trading Down 0.4%

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $33.34 on Monday. ENGIE has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

About ENGIE

ENGIE is a Paris-headquartered multinational energy company engaged across the value chain of electricity and natural gas, along with associated infrastructure and services. The company develops, builds and operates power generation assets (including gas-fired plants and an expanding portfolio of renewable generation such as wind, solar and hydro), trades and markets energy commodities, and supplies energy to industrial, commercial and residential customers. ENGIE also provides energy infrastructure and networks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and a range of energy services including energy efficiency, facility management and distributed energy systems.

The group traces its modern corporate roots to the 2008 combination of Gaz de France and Suez, and subsequently adopted the ENGIE name in 2015 as part of a strategic repositioning.

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