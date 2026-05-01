ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to "Moderate Buy" at Dbs Bank

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on E. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ENI to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ENI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on ENI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on E

ENI Stock Up 2.2%

ENI stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. ENI has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.44.

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $24.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ENI will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company's stock.

About ENI

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

Further Reading

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