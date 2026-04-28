Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $163.0360 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.12 million. On average, analysts expect Enlight Renewable Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENLT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,929. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENLT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 target price on Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENLT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 256.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company's stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. NASDAQ: ENLT is an independent power producer specializing in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy assets. The company's portfolio encompasses utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, onshore wind farms and energy storage facilities. By providing end-to-end project management—from site identification and feasibility studies through engineering procurement and construction (EPC) to long-term operations and maintenance—Enlight seeks to deliver reliable clean power under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Enlight has pursued an international growth strategy with operational and development projects in Israel and Western Europe.

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