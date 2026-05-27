Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) VP Lisa Haimovitz Sells 5,315 Shares

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) VP Lisa Haimovitz sold 5,315 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $498,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,222,359.84. This trade represents a 28.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa Haimovitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 5,436 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $539,794.80.

On Thursday, May 14th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 335 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $30,950.65.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 3,883 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $359,837.61.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 620 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $58,180.80.

On Thursday, May 7th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 737 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $68,356.75.

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Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 12.3%

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 240.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.51. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $103.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Amundi increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 74,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $815,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,516 shares of the company's stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 279,789 shares of the company's stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Enlight Renewable Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enlight Renewable Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enlight signed a 200 MW AC solar PPA with Google for Oklahoma data center operations, expanding its U.S. commercial customer base and boosting long-term project visibility. Article Title

Enlight signed a 200 MW AC solar PPA with Google for Oklahoma data center operations, expanding its U.S. commercial customer base and boosting long-term project visibility. Positive Sentiment: The stock also drew attention after reports that it surged on the Google power deal, reinforcing the market’s bullish reaction to the announcement. Article Title

The stock also drew attention after reports that it surged on the Google power deal, reinforcing the market’s bullish reaction to the announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales were reported by Amit Paz, Vice Chairman Yair Seroussi, and Director Shai Yeshayahu Weil, which can create some investor caution, but these transactions do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Insider sales were reported by Amit Paz, Vice Chairman Yair Seroussi, and Director Shai Yeshayahu Weil, which can create some investor caution, but these transactions do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One market note said the stock appears overvalued even after the rally, which could temper enthusiasm if investors worry the valuation has moved ahead of earnings growth. Article Title

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. NASDAQ: ENLT is an independent power producer specializing in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy assets. The company's portfolio encompasses utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, onshore wind farms and energy storage facilities. By providing end-to-end project management—from site identification and feasibility studies through engineering procurement and construction (EPC) to long-term operations and maintenance—Enlight seeks to deliver reliable clean power under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Enlight has pursued an international growth strategy with operational and development projects in Israel and Western Europe.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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