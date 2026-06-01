Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) VP Lisa Haimovitz Sells 746 Shares

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) VP Lisa Haimovitz sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $77,494.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,353,140.88. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa Haimovitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 2,807 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $291,226.25.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 5,436 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total value of $539,794.80.

On Monday, May 25th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 5,315 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $498,759.60.

On Thursday, May 14th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 335 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $30,950.65.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 3,883 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $359,837.61.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 620 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $58,180.80.

On Thursday, May 7th, Lisa Haimovitz sold 737 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $68,356.75.

Get ENLT alerts: Sign Up

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $107.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.82, a PEG ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $108.65.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENLT shares. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 price target on Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,095 shares of the company's stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,506 shares of the company's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the company's stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company's stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. NASDAQ: ENLT is an independent power producer specializing in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy assets. The company's portfolio encompasses utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, onshore wind farms and energy storage facilities. By providing end-to-end project management—from site identification and feasibility studies through engineering procurement and construction (EPC) to long-term operations and maintenance—Enlight seeks to deliver reliable clean power under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Enlight has pursued an international growth strategy with operational and development projects in Israel and Western Europe.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enlight Renewable Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enlight Renewable Energy wasn't on the list.

While Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here