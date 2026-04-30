Enovis (ENOV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Enovis to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $573.0180 million for the quarter. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $575.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.30 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company's fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. Enovis has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Enovis

In other news, insider Oliver Engert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 43,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,820. The trade was a 2.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $121,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at about $83,435,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enovis by 682.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,627,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Enovis by 41.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 326,900 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Enovis by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 508,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,559,000 after buying an additional 315,711 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $9,878,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enovis from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $47.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENOV

About Enovis

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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