Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.39% from the company's previous close.

ENOV has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enovis from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Enovis from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.14.

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Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $27.14 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Enovis has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.69%.The firm had revenue of $589.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enovis will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovis news, insider Oliver Engert purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 43,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,112,820. The trade was a 2.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,983. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Enovis

Here are the key news stories impacting Enovis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue: reported EPS $0.89 vs. consensus $0.82 and revenue $589.2M vs. $572.0M; revenue rose ~5.4% year-over-year — demonstrates near-term top- and bottom-line outperformance. Q1 Results

Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue: reported EPS $0.89 vs. consensus $0.82 and revenue $589.2M vs. $572.0M; revenue rose ~5.4% year-over-year — demonstrates near-term top- and bottom-line outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Company provided FY-2026 EPS guidance of $3.520–$3.730 (consensus ~$3.63) and revenue guidance ~$2.3–$2.4B, giving investors forward visibility and a guidance range roughly in line with Street expectations. Press Release / Slide Deck

Company provided FY-2026 EPS guidance of $3.520–$3.730 (consensus ~$3.63) and revenue guidance ~$2.3–$2.4B, giving investors forward visibility and a guidance range roughly in line with Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 free-cash-flow conversion of greater than 25% while absorbing Middle East disruptions and tariff headwinds — supports cash-driven valuation metrics and suggests operational resilience. FCF Reaffirmation

Management reaffirmed 2026 free-cash-flow conversion of greater than 25% while absorbing Middle East disruptions and tariff headwinds — supports cash-driven valuation metrics and suggests operational resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q1 earnings call transcript, slide deck and supplemental materials are available for detailed read-through of segment trends, margin drivers and cash conversion cadence. Useful for model updates. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q1 earnings call transcript, slide deck and supplemental materials are available for detailed read-through of segment trends, margin drivers and cash conversion cadence. Useful for model updates. Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain a concern: reported net margin is negative (noted ~-52.7% in summaries), and the company carries leverage (debt/equity ~0.85), which could keep valuation sensitive to margin recovery assumptions. Earnings Summary

Profitability metrics remain a concern: reported net margin is negative (noted ~-52.7% in summaries), and the company carries leverage (debt/equity ~0.85), which could keep valuation sensitive to margin recovery assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Headwinds (Middle East disruptions and tariffs) were explicitly called out; management is absorbing these costs, but ongoing geopolitical/tariff pressure could compress margins or require reinvestment. Headwinds Note

About Enovis

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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