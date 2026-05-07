Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.520-3.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

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Enovis Trading Up 3.1%

ENOV opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enovis has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $589.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENOV. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enovis to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enovis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $47.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENOV

Insider Activity at Enovis

In other news, insider Oliver Engert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,820. The trade was a 2.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,983. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enovis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,971,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,201 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,435,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Enovis by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 326,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enovis by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 617,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 287,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

About Enovis

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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