Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $57.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as high as $54.66 and last traded at $53.2140, with a volume of 163856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.15.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC raised Enphase Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enphase Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.94.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $5,985,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,597,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,673,124.01. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Enphase Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,132 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.28 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.64%.The company's revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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