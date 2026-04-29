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EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
EnQuest logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: EnQuest shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 21.35 (last at GBX 20.70) on heavy volume of 16,252,631 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is positive—five analysts rate the stock a Buy with an average target of GBX 22.40, and JPMorgan recently raised its target to GBX 25 and flagged an "overweight" view.
  • Financial risk is notable: the company has a very high debt-to-equity ratio (204.44) and weak liquidity (current ratio 0.72), alongside a stretched P/E of 207.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.35 and last traded at GBX 20.70, with a volume of 16252631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 24 to GBX 25 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 15 target price on shares of EnQuest in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EnQuest currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 22.40.

Get Our Latest Report on ENQ

EnQuest Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.89. The stock has a market cap of £385.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.00, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.01.

EnQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition. EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning. Shares in the Company trade on the London Stock Exchange (ENQ.L).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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