EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.35 and last traded at GBX 20.70, with a volume of 16252631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.20.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 24 to GBX 25 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 15 target price on shares of EnQuest in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EnQuest currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 22.40.

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EnQuest Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.89. The stock has a market cap of £385.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.00, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.01.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition. EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning. Shares in the Company trade on the London Stock Exchange (ENQ.L).

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