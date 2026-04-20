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EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
EnSilica logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EnSilica (LON:ENSI) hit a new 52-week high
  • Recent fundamentals are mixed: the company reported EPS of GBX (0.52) with a negative ROE (−9.8%) and net margin (−9.36%) and a P/E of −29.49, though analysts project EPS of about 4.57 for the current fiscal year.
  • EnSilica is a designer of mixed‑signal ASICs serving high‑tech growth markets, giving it exposure to demand for custom semiconductor solutions that could support future growth.
  • Interested in EnSilica? Here are five stocks we like better.

EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 72 and last traded at GBX 69, with a volume of 2989212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.

EnSilica Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £73.32 million, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.72.

EnSilica (LON:ENSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.52) EPS for the quarter. EnSilica had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that EnSilica plc will post 4.5676173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnSilica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnSilica is a leading designer and supplier of mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuit). ASICs are tailor-made circuits or semiconductor chips developed for a particular use or product rather than for general purpose usage. ASICs are in high demand from companies operating across a range of high-tech growth markets as they help differentiate and enhance products through optimised hardware, giving businesses a competitive edge and improving supply chain security. EnSilica specialises in designing mixed signal ASICs which combine digital and analogue functions onto a single chip.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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