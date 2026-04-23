EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Trading 14.7% Higher - Still a Buy?

Shares of EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI - Get Free Report) were up 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 79 and last traded at GBX 75.70. Approximately 1,114,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 432,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.

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EnSilica Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46. The stock has a market cap of £79.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.59.

EnSilica (LON:ENSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. EnSilica had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnSilica plc will post 4.5676173 earnings per share for the current year.

About EnSilica

EnSilica is a leading designer and supplier of mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuit). ASICs are tailor-made circuits or semiconductor chips developed for a particular use or product rather than for general purpose usage. ASICs are in high demand from companies operating across a range of high-tech growth markets as they help differentiate and enhance products through optimised hardware, giving businesses a competitive edge and improving supply chain security. EnSilica specialises in designing mixed signal ASICs which combine digital and analogue functions onto a single chip.

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