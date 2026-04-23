Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Trading 14.7% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
EnSilica logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 14.7% to GBX 75.70 (intraday high GBX 79) on Thursday, with volume ~1.11 million shares — a 158% increase versus the average daily volume of 432,260.
  • Recent fundamentals show a quarterly loss of GBX (0.52) per share, a negative ROE (9.80%) and net margin (-9.36%), a negative P/E of -31.90 and a market cap of £79.32 million, while the stock sits above its 50‑day (GBX 51.07) and 200‑day (GBX 46) moving averages.
  • Sell‑side analysts project EPS of about 4.57 for the current year, a sharp contrast to the latest quarterly loss and implying expectations of a turnaround or one‑off accounting effects.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of EnSilica.

Shares of EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI - Get Free Report) were up 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 79 and last traded at GBX 75.70. Approximately 1,114,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 432,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.

EnSilica Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46. The stock has a market cap of £79.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.59.

EnSilica (LON:ENSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. EnSilica had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnSilica plc will post 4.5676173 earnings per share for the current year.

About EnSilica

(Get Free Report)

EnSilica is a leading designer and supplier of mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuit). ASICs are tailor-made circuits or semiconductor chips developed for a particular use or product rather than for general purpose usage. ASICs are in high demand from companies operating across a range of high-tech growth markets as they help differentiate and enhance products through optimised hardware, giving businesses a competitive edge and improving supply chain security. EnSilica specialises in designing mixed signal ASICs which combine digital and analogue functions onto a single chip.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in EnSilica Right Now?

Before you consider EnSilica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EnSilica wasn't on the list.

While EnSilica currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
My crisis of conscience
My crisis of conscience
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines