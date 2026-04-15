Entain (LON:ENT) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Entain (LON:ENT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 750 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt's price target points to a potential upside of 28.67% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,055 to GBX 1,028 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,028.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ENT

Entain Stock Performance

LON ENT traded up GBX 25.10 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 582.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,949,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 572.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 692.72. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 520 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,031.50. The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Key Headlines Impacting Entain

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About Entain

Entain plc LSE: ENT is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US.

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