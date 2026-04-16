Entain's (ENT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

Entain (LON:ENT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,055 to GBX 1,028 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 750 target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Entain presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,028.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Entain
Entain Stock Up 6.5%
ENT stock opened at GBX 622.90 on Thursday. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 520 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,031.50. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 571.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 691.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Key Stories Impacting Entain
Here are the key news stories impacting Entain this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reaffirmed its outlook after a robust first quarter, boosting confidence that trading momentum is intact. Entain reaffirms outlook after robust first quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted a strong start to 2026 and said Entain is “continuing to build on momentum,” supporting the upside in the stock. Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain 'continues to build on momentum'
- Positive Sentiment: Entain said UK and Australian online revenue showed encouraging performances, a key driver since online iGaming is a higher-margin, scalable part of the group. Entain takes confidence from UK & Australian online performance
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market reports said strong volumes helped offset margin pressure, indicating resilience in revenue despite cost/headline margin headwinds. Entain shares jump as strong volumes offset margin pressures
- Positive Sentiment: Broker activity supported the stock: Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy and Jefferies maintained a buy rating (with differing price targets), giving investors third‑party validation. Broker ratings and reaffirmations
- Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank trimmed its price target slightly (still a buy), and Barclays remains on hold — shows analysts are recalibrating assumptions but not turning uniformly negative. Broker rating updates including Deutsche Bank and Barclays
- Positive Sentiment: Intraday market coverage noted Entain among FTSE leaders and outperforming peers, which can attract momentum flows and short-covering. FTSE 100 Live: London blue-chips edge higher, Tesco, Entain and miners lead
- Negative Sentiment: Entain’s US JV BetMGM has cut full‑year guidance and Entain has lowered its BetMGM revenue view, creating downside risk to growth and margins from the US business. Entain's US JV BetMGM cuts full-year guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Market notes and coverage flagged that punter-friendly sports results and BetMGM headwinds can pressure margins, so investors should watch upcoming updates and BetMGM guidance revisions. Entain lowers BetMGM revenue view amid punter-friendly sports results
About Entain
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Entain plc LSE: ENT is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis.
The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US.
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