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Entain's (ENT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Entain logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Shore Capital reaffirmed a Buy rating on Entain and several brokers (Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, Peel Hunt, Citigroup, Berenberg) maintain buy recommendations, leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of Buy with a consensus price target of GBX 1,028.
  • ENT stock opened at GBX 622.90 (up about 6.5%), trading between a 52‑week low of GBX 520 and high of GBX 1,031.50, with a market capitalization around £3.99 billion.
  • Key risks include a negative P/E (−5.97), very high debt-to-equity (448.61) and headwinds from its US JV BetMGM, which has cut guidance and lowered revenue expectations—posing downside risk to growth and margins.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Entain.

Entain (LON:ENT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,055 to GBX 1,028 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 750 target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Entain presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,028.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Entain

Entain Stock Up 6.5%

ENT stock opened at GBX 622.90 on Thursday. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 520 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,031.50. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 571.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 691.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Key Stories Impacting Entain

Here are the key news stories impacting Entain this week:

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc LSE: ENT is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Entain (LON:ENT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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