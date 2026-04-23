Entegris (ENTG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $808.7190 million for the quarter. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $811.04 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Entegris Stock Up 0.6%

ENTG opened at $147.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris has a 12 month low of $66.32 and a 12 month high of $151.99.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $137.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CFO Linda Lagorga sold 11,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,564,350. This trade represents a 25.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel D. Woodland sold 30,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $3,981,428.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,128,007.60. The trade was a 39.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 283,645 shares of company stock valued at $37,970,163 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 424,812 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Entegris by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Entegris by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,664 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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