Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.760-0.840 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Entegris' conference call:

Q1 results beat guidance with revenue up 5% year‑over‑year to $812M , non‑GAAP gross margin 46.9%, adjusted EBITDA margin 27.8%, non‑GAAP EPS $0.86, and strong free cash flow of $144M (≈18% of sales).

, non‑GAAP gross margin 46.9%, adjusted EBITDA margin 27.8%, non‑GAAP EPS $0.86, and strong free cash flow of $144M (≈18% of sales). Management cites structural gross margin improvement driven by productivity and supply‑chain actions, a useful‑life accounting change, and manufacturing network optimization (including a Chandler facility closure), and expects to build on this progress.

Industry outlook improved — Entegris now expects mid‑to‑high single‑digit MSI growth for the rest of 2026, with particularly strong demand in advanced logic and DRAM (AI‑driven), and improving fab spending/WFE trends supporting multi‑year growth.

(AI‑driven), and improving fab spending/WFE trends supporting multi‑year growth. CapEx‑related revenue was modestly down in Q1 due to prior‑year order timing, but management expects CapEx revenue to increase through 2026 into 2027 via a multi‑wave fab build‑out cadence (fab construction → tool qualification → unit ramps).

Near‑term dilution and regional headwinds — newer facilities (KSP and Colorado/Rockrimmon) remain dilutive in 2026 (Colorado largely in qualification), China was modestly down in Q1 from prior pull‑ins, and net leverage is 3.6x (target ~3x by year‑end).

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Entegris Price Performance

ENTG traded down $7.99 on Thursday, hitting $141.38. 6,494,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.84. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $66.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $139.33.

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Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,592 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $183,987.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,792,483.97. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,664 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total transaction of $218,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,560.53. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 283,645 shares of company stock valued at $37,970,163 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 424,812 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,664 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Entegris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus: EPS $0.86 vs $0.75 estimate and revenue $811.9M vs $808.7M; revenue was up ~5% YoY — signals continued demand/margin progress. Entegris Beats Q1 Estimates

Q1 results beat consensus: EPS $0.86 vs $0.75 estimate and revenue $811.9M vs $808.7M; revenue was up ~5% YoY — signals continued demand/margin progress. Positive Sentiment: Needham upgraded and raised its price target to $165 (buy), reflecting a ~16.7% upside vs current levels — a clear analyst endorsement that can support the stock. Needham Raises PT to $165

Needham upgraded and raised its price target to $165 (buy), reflecting a ~16.7% upside vs current levels — a clear analyst endorsement that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Demand commentary points to AI-driven strength in chip equipment/materials, reinforcing the beat as not just one-off but tied to secular trends in semiconductors. AI-Fueled Demand Boost

Demand commentary points to AI-driven strength in chip equipment/materials, reinforcing the beat as not just one-off but tied to secular trends in semiconductors. Positive Sentiment: Corporate and liquidity moves: Entegris appointed Sukhi Nagesh as CFO (May 18 start) and amended its credit agreement to add a new revolving facility — both improve financial leadership and flexibility. CFO Appointment Credit Agreement Amendment

Corporate and liquidity moves: Entegris appointed Sukhi Nagesh as CFO (May 18 start) and amended its credit agreement to add a new revolving facility — both improve financial leadership and flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Management released the earnings presentation and conference materials for Q1 — useful for parsing segment-level trends and backlog but not an immediate catalyst. Earnings Presentation

Management released the earnings presentation and conference materials for Q1 — useful for parsing segment-level trends and backlog but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance was conservative relative to the beat: EPS guidance $0.760–0.840 (consensus ~0.770) and revenue guidance $815M–$845M (consensus ~$827.6M) — the lower end implies caution on demand/timing and likely explains near-term selling pressure. Q1 Press Release / Guidance

Q2 guidance was conservative relative to the beat: EPS guidance $0.760–0.840 (consensus ~0.770) and revenue guidance $815M–$845M (consensus ~$827.6M) — the lower end implies caution on demand/timing and likely explains near-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market action: shares traded on heavier-than-normal volume and moved lower today, suggesting profit-taking and that some investors viewed the guidance as a moderating signal despite the beat and analyst upgrade. No link provided

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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