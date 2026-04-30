Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock's current price.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $139.33.

Get Entegris alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Stock Down 5.4%

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $8.11 on Thursday, reaching $141.26. 3,066,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,517. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Entegris has a 12 month low of $66.32 and a 12 month high of $159.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Entegris's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Daniel D. Woodland sold 30,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $3,981,428.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 46,904 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,007.60. The trade was a 39.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $31,781.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,033,046.29. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,645 shares of company stock worth $37,970,163. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Entegris by 7.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,573,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 66.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $241,000.

Key Entegris News

Here are the key news stories impacting Entegris this week:

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entegris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entegris wasn't on the list.

While Entegris currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here