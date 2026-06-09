Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Entegris, Inc. NASDAQ: ENTG. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Entegris stock on May 7th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $159.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,394.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,886,975.88. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 66.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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