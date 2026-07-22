Entergy (ETR) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Entergy to post earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $3.6074 billion for the quarter. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Entergy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Entergy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here