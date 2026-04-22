Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 1.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.7650. Approximately 7,284,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,670,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.27.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 2,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,978.80. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded EPD from "strong sell" to "hold," reducing downside pressure from a prior bearish stance and likely supporting buying interest. Wolfe Research Upgrade

Wolfe Research upgraded EPD from "strong sell" to "hold," reducing downside pressure from a prior bearish stance and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: The board raised the Q1 2026 cash distribution to $0.55/unit (annualized $2.20), a 2.8% increase versus last year — a concrete income signal that reinforces EPD’s yield story and may attract income-focused buyers. Higher 2026 Distribution

The board raised the Q1 2026 cash distribution to $0.55/unit (annualized $2.20), a 2.8% increase versus last year — a concrete income signal that reinforces EPD’s yield story and may attract income-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains constructive (e.g., “Moderate Buy” consensus reported), which supports demand for the units from investors who follow analyst guidance. Analyst Consensus

Analyst consensus remains constructive (e.g., “Moderate Buy” consensus reported), which supports demand for the units from investors who follow analyst guidance. Positive Sentiment: EPD continues to appear in dividend and pipeline stock roundups, reinforcing retail/income investor interest given its large market cap and attractive yield profile. Dividend Stock Mentions

EPD continues to appear in dividend and pipeline stock roundups, reinforcing retail/income investor interest given its large market cap and attractive yield profile. Neutral Sentiment: Search/attention metrics show increased investor interest in EPD (Zacks pieces highlight heavy searches), which can boost volume and volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Zacks Attention Note

Search/attention metrics show increased investor interest in EPD (Zacks pieces highlight heavy searches), which can boost volume and volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Broader Zacks coverage of energy names (earnings-ESP-focused lists) mentions pipeline/oil & gas names; helpful context for sector flows but not EPD-specific guidance. Sector Picks

Broader Zacks coverage of energy names (earnings-ESP-focused lists) mentions pipeline/oil & gas names; helpful context for sector flows but not EPD-specific guidance. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a downgrade-style note warning that distribution-growth has been halved versus prior expectations and that limited geopolitical tailwinds (e.g., Iran) constrain upside — a cautionary take that can cap multiple expansion. Downgrade Warning

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,106.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 32,060,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $102,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060,000 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,163,343 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $582,317,000 after buying an additional 1,940,583 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,414,035 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $74,859,000 after buying an additional 1,313,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,928,068 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $93,874,000 after buying an additional 1,069,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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