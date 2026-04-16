Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Up 25.6% in March

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 677,196 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 539,055 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 330,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Entravision Communications currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Entravision Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 86.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,341 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entravision Communications by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 40.6% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 26,963 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company's stock.

Entravision Communications Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:EVC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 191,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,102. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business's 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $320.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Entravision Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.73%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation NYSE: EVC is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

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