Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore set a $30.00 target price on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $35.00 price target on shares of Envista and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.33.

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Envista Stock Performance

Envista stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. Envista has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $705.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. Envista had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Envista's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Envista will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 9,675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,460. This represents a 23.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,628,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,349,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,726,000 after purchasing an additional 444,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 1,442.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,420,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,170,000 after purchasing an additional 988,714 shares in the last quarter.

Key Envista News

Here are the key news stories impacting Envista this week:

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

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