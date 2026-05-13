Envista Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Envista NYSE: NVST reported a strong start to 2026, with management citing broad-based growth across its major dental businesses, margin expansion and continued investment in new products and commercial capabilities.

On the company’s first-quarter earnings call, President and CEO Paul Keel said Envista posted 9.5% core growth in the quarter, marking the fourth consecutive quarter in which all of its major businesses grew. Orthodontics, consumables and diagnostics each grew double digits, while implants grew mid-single digits excluding China.

“Q1 was a good start to 2026 for Envista, extending the momentum we built across 2024 and 2025,” Keel said. He added that the dental market continued to show resilience despite macroeconomic volatility, with minimal impact so far from the conflict in the Middle East.

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Revenue Growth Benefited From Extra Billing Days

Chief Financial Officer Eric Hammes said first-quarter sales were $706 million. Core sales increased 9.5%, while foreign exchange added a little more than 400 basis points. The company’s growth benefited from four additional billing days and a tailwind related to the Spark deferral.

Excluding those items, Hammes said core growth was about 4%, which was in line with Envista’s expectations. The additional billing days contributed an estimated $28 million, or 4.5 percentage points of growth, while foreign exchange added about $26 million in revenue. Underlying volume and price contributed another $22 million, and Spark deferral tailwinds added $9 million.

Keel said volume contributed more than seven points of growth in the quarter, with price accounting for more than two points. North America and Europe both grew double digits, while developing markets grew high single digits, with exceptions including China, affected by volume-based procurement, and the Middle East, affected by conflict.

Margins Expand as Company Reaffirms Guidance

Envista’s adjusted gross margin was 55.8%, up 100 basis points from the prior year. Hammes said volume, price, productivity and foreign exchange contributed to the improvement. Adjusted EBITDA increased 25% year over year, with adjusted EBITDA margin rising 120 basis points to 14%.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.36, up $0.12 from the same quarter last year. Hammes said the company’s non-GAAP tax rate was 26.1%, slightly better than expectations, and that Envista still expects a full-year 2026 non-GAAP tax rate of about 28%.

Free cash flow was negative $16 million in the first quarter. Hammes said the first quarter is historically Envista’s lowest cash-flow quarter and that the company continues to expect free cash flow conversion for 2026 to be approximately 100% of adjusted net income.

Envista reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, including:

Core growth of 2% to 4%;

Adjusted EBITDA growth of 7% to 13%;

Adjusted EPS of $1.35 to $1.45;

Free cash flow conversion of approximately 100% of adjusted net income.

Keel said the company considered whether to change guidance but concluded that reaffirming the outlook was appropriate given continued macro uncertainty. “The frequency and amplitude of the geopolitical shifts over just the past year and a half has to be taken into account,” he said during the Q&A session.

Segment Performance Led by Equipment and Consumables

In Specialty Products & Technologies, revenue grew more than 14% year over year, while core sales increased 8.4%. Hammes said Spark clear aligners grew double digits even after adjusting for the net deferral change, and brackets and wires also grew double digits. The implants business grew low single digits on a core basis, as solid developed-market growth was offset by China declines tied to channel inventory reductions ahead of an expected volume-based procurement process.

Specialty Products & Technologies adjusted operating profit increased $10 million, or 18%, with margin rates improving 40 basis points. Hammes said both businesses had positive price capture, and orthodontics continued to see factory improvements that allowed for more investment in commercial and R&D activities.

Equipment & Consumables core sales increased 11.5%, with double-digit growth in both consumables and diagnostics. Hammes said consumables performed well across Kerr and Metrex, while diagnostics was particularly strong in developed markets and posted its fourth straight quarter of positive growth. Adjusted operating profit in the segment increased 33%, and operating margins rose nearly 300 basis points.

Keel said consumables benefited from strength in Envista’s Metrex antimicrobial infection prevention business and from pricing. In diagnostics, he cited DEXIS’ installed base, recent product launches and software-driven capabilities as factors behind outperformance.

New Products and Versah Acquisition Highlight Growth Strategy

Keel pointed to new product innovation as a central driver of Envista’s growth. In implants, the company launched the Nobel S series, which he said combines evidence-based designs and surface technologies with a common conical connection across Nobel implant sizes. Keel said early market response was encouraging, with more than a quarter of orders coming from competitive conversion.

In orthodontics, Envista launched Spark in Japan. Keel said the launch allows the company to build on its bracket-and-wire leadership in that market and compete in Japan’s clear aligner segment.

In diagnostics, DEXIS released DTX Studio Clinic with enhanced AI. Keel said the platform includes algorithmic image management, AI-driven diagnostics, automated treatment planning and workflow enhancements. He said DEXIS has about 275,000 connected devices and workstations in operation, processing more than 500 million images annually.

Envista also completed the acquisition of Versah, which Keel described as a pioneer in osseodensification, an implant preparation technique that compacts and autografts bone rather than excavating it. He said the acquisition is expected to be accretive to growth, margin, EPS and valuation multiple. In response to an analyst question, Hammes said Envista plans to keep Versah’s system open for use with a broad array of implant systems.

Buyback Authorization Increased by $300 Million

Envista repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares in the first quarter and ended the period with $41 million remaining under its prior repurchase authorization. The board authorized an additional $300 million in repurchases through the end of 2029.

Hammes said an even deployment of that capital would allow Envista to invest about one-third of annual free cash flow into repurchases while preserving capacity for organic growth and acquisitions. Keel said the company’s capital deployment priorities remain organic growth first, accretive M&A second and returning surplus cash to shareholders third.

Management also addressed external risks during the call. Hammes said direct revenue exposure to the Middle East is less than 1% of total revenue, with minimal operations in the region. He said the company is monitoring potential second- and third-order impacts, including fuel, logistics and input cost inflation, but has mitigation plans in place.

Keel closed the call by saying Envista’s first-quarter performance showed continued progress against its growth, operations and people priorities. “Q1 was another solid step forward for Envista,” he said.

About Envista NYSE: NVST

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

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