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Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Stock Price Up 11,383.3% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Enzon Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price spike: Enzon's stock soared 11,383.3% to $6.89 from a prior close of $0.06 on Thursday, but only about 366 shares traded versus an average of ~76,691, signaling the move was driven by extreme illiquidity rather than broad market demand.
  • Weak fundamentals: The company has a market cap of roughly $493M, a negative P/E (-94.88) and reported last-quarter EPS of -$2.00, indicating earnings and valuation do not support the rally.
  • Company profile and risk: Enzon is a small biotech known for PEGylation technology and its oncology drug Oncaspar, and the recent surge appears speculative and high-risk for investors.
  • Interested in Enzon Pharmaceuticals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 11,383.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 76,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $492.98 million, a P/E ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, is a specialized biopharmaceutical company best known for pioneering polyethylene glycol (PEG) technology to enhance the pharmacokinetic properties of therapeutic proteins. Founded in 1981, Enzon has leveraged its PEGylation platform to develop an array of oncology and hematology products with improved half-life and reduced immunogenicity.

The company's flagship product, Oncaspar (pegaspargase), was originally approved for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and adult patients, highlighting Enzon's commitment to oncology.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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