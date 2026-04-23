Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Stock Price Up 11,383.3% - Still a Buy?

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 11,383.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 76,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

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Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $492.98 million, a P/E ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, is a specialized biopharmaceutical company best known for pioneering polyethylene glycol (PEG) technology to enhance the pharmacokinetic properties of therapeutic proteins. Founded in 1981, Enzon has leveraged its PEGylation platform to develop an array of oncology and hematology products with improved half-life and reduced immunogenicity.

The company's flagship product, Oncaspar (pegaspargase), was originally approved for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and adult patients, highlighting Enzon's commitment to oncology.

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