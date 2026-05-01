E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and traded as low as $21.92. E.On shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 110,090 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EONGY shares. Zacks Research downgraded E.On from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded E.On from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded E.On from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded E.On from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded E.On from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on E.On

E.On Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that E.On Se will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company headquartered in Essen that focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. The company owns and operates electricity and gas distribution networks, supplies energy to residential and commercial customers, and develops services and technologies aimed at energy efficiency, decentralised generation and electrification. E.ON's business model emphasizes regulated network operations and customer-facing services rather than large-scale conventional power generation.

Key offerings include grid operation and maintenance, retail supply of electricity and gas, energy contracting and efficiency solutions for business customers, and a range of digital services such as smart metering, energy management and e-mobility charging infrastructure.

Further Reading

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