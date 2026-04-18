Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Strong Sell"

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $10.64.

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Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. Analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director David Urban bought 16,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $384,821.36. This represents a 35.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 235,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,734.84. The trade was a 6.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 115,150 shares of company stock worth $692,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,522,273 shares of the company's stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 896,471 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,900,513 shares of the company's stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 1,050,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,958,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company's stock.

More Eos Energy Enterprises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eos Energy Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced an AI/data‑center power partnership (Turbine‑X) that the market viewed as a revenue/market‑expansion catalyst; this deal helped drive a short rally in the shares. AI/data‑center deal article

Announced an AI/data‑center power partnership (Turbine‑X) that the market viewed as a revenue/market‑expansion catalyst; this deal helped drive a short rally in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating — a downward revision that removes some upside in analyst support but stops short of a sell call. Analyst note

JPMorgan cut its price target from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating — a downward revision that removes some upside in analyst support but stops short of a sell call. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑class‑action suits have been filed alleging Eos misstatements on production/guidance after a roughly 39% Feb. 26 share collapse; the headline filing (and related allegations) increase litigation risk, potential legal costs, and management distraction. Class action filing

Multiple securities‑class‑action suits have been filed alleging Eos misstatements on production/guidance after a roughly 39% Feb. 26 share collapse; the headline filing (and related allegations) increase litigation risk, potential legal costs, and management distraction. Negative Sentiment: Numerous law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Faruqi, BFA, Kaplan Fox, Hagens Berman, Robbins Geller, Bronstein, etc.) are soliciting investors and reminding of a May 5, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — amplifying public attention on the litigation and the probability of consolidated claims. Law‑firm notices

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

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