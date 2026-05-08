Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Up 15.3% - Here's What Happened

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.3310. 6,662,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 23,450,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.56.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 15,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 235,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,420,734.84. This represents a 6.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 60,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,463,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,413,549.50. This trade represents a 4.28% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 115,150 shares of company stock worth $692,962. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $887,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,034,086 shares of the company's stock worth $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 189,039 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,330,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eos Energy Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eos Energy Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here