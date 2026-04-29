EPR Properties (EPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6930 per share and revenue of $149.0240 million for the quarter. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.480 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.76 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 38.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPR Properties Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE EPR opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 113.76%.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $773,453.76. This trade represents a 26.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 6,633 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $383,586.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $380,868.38. This represents a 50.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,733 shares of company stock worth $1,501,001 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,685 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,832,000 after buying an additional 40,896 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,560 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,916 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. UBS Group increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price objective on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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