EQB (TSE:EQB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$103.11 and traded as high as C$123.24. EQB shares last traded at C$120.27, with a volume of 71,782 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$111.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$138.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQB from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$117.44.

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EQB Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is C$114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.70.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from EQB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. EQB's payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives. At Equitable Bank we are as invested in our employees as we are in our business. Thats why we are consistently recognized as one of Canadas Top Employers a rating that comes from our 1300+ employees.

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