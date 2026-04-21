EQT (NYSE:EQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.32, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. EQT had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

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EQT Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,777,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,431. EQT has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT's payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on EQT from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — revenue, EPS and margins all topped consensus, driven by higher realized gas prices and stronger sales volumes; this also generated record free cash flow and helped materially reduce net debt. EQT beats profit estimates

Q1 results materially beat expectations — revenue, EPS and margins all topped consensus, driven by higher realized gas prices and stronger sales volumes; this also generated record free cash flow and helped materially reduce net debt. Positive Sentiment: Company-released Q1 metrics: production/sales volumes above guidance, realized gas ~$5.07/Mcf after hedges, operating costs below guidance, capex under plan and free cash flow of ~$1.83B — these operational beats support longer-term deleveraging and shareholder returns. EQT Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Company-released Q1 metrics: production/sales volumes above guidance, realized gas ~$5.07/Mcf after hedges, operating costs below guidance, capex under plan and free cash flow of ~$1.83B — these operational beats support longer-term deleveraging and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and models moving higher — multiple price-target increases and Zacks raising some near-term estimates (Zacks maintains a Strong-Buy), reinforcing upside expectations versus the current market price. Marketbeat / analyst notes

Analysts and models moving higher — multiple price-target increases and Zacks raising some near-term estimates (Zacks maintains a Strong-Buy), reinforcing upside expectations versus the current market price. Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary highlights structural demand for gas-fired power (up to 100 GW need cited), which frames long-term demand for natural gas but is less immediately market-moving than the earnings print. US Needs Up to 100 Gigawatts of New Power

CEO commentary highlights structural demand for gas-fired power (up to 100 GW need cited), which frames long-term demand for natural gas but is less immediately market-moving than the earnings print. Negative Sentiment: Company filed a $1.9B shelf registration tied to an ESOP, which raises potential future dilution and dividend/capital allocation questions for investors — this likely weighed on sentiment despite strong fundamentals. EQT ESOP Shelf Registration Raises Questions

Company filed a $1.9B shelf registration tied to an ESOP, which raises potential future dilution and dividend/capital allocation questions for investors — this likely weighed on sentiment despite strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling activity was flagged in coverage (recent sales by several executives), which can create short-term investor concern even though the size and timing of insider trades vary. Q1 results & insider activity

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 4,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $314,453.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,938.97. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $1,987,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,611.52. This represents a 35.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,983. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,637 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in EQT by 495.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 128,060 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 106,545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EQT by 39.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,617 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 43.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company's stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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