EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the oil and gas producer's stock. Citigroup's target price points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQT. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on EQT from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded EQT from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.63.

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EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EQT has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. EQT had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. EQT's revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 4,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $314,453.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,414,938.97. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 20,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 184,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,798.83. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,158 shares of company stock worth $3,742,983. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

EQT News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

Further Reading

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