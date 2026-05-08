Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

Equifax has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equifax has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equifax to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

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Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $175.56 on Friday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $166.02 and a 12-month high of $281.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,018.12. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,462 shares of company stock worth $16,475,349. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 70,191 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,764 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equifax by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,940 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $198,414,000 after acquiring an additional 187,601 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Equifax by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,379 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $322,574,000 after acquiring an additional 67,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

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