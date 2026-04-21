Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equifax updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 8.340-8.740 EPS.

Get Equifax alerts: Sign Up

Equifax Stock Up 1.1%

Equifax stock opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $189.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.32. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $166.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.03.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Equifax's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 target price on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $233,248.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,617.03. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $7,629,624.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,536,856.34. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equifax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equifax wasn't on the list.

While Equifax currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here