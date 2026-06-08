Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $4,010,517.36 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,600,239.52. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brandi Galvin Morandi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 424 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $432,480.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 630 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total transaction of $605,549.70.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded down $18.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,062.74. 404,808 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,060.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $916.55. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The stock has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQIX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Equinix by 73.3% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 433.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 266.7% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 233.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here