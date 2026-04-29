Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $6.42, Zacks reports. Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix updated its FY 2026 guidance to 42.310-43.110 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Equinix's conference call:

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Equinix reported strong Q1 results with recurring revenue up ~10% (normalized CC) , Adjusted EBITDA margin ~51%, AFFO topping $1.0B and management raised full‑year revenue, EBITDA and AFFO guidance.

Equinix reported strong Q1 results with , Adjusted EBITDA margin ~51%, AFFO topping $1.0B and management raised full‑year revenue, EBITDA and AFFO guidance. Management highlighted accelerating AI demand — ~60% of the largest Q1 deals were AI‑related, with Fabric revenue +26% YoY , Fabric bookings up sharply and major model providers/Neoclouds expanding into Equinix.

Management highlighted accelerating AI demand — ~60% of the largest Q1 deals were AI‑related, with , Fabric bookings up sharply and major model providers/Neoclouds expanding into Equinix. Commercial momentum was record‑level: total sales activity up >35% YoY, $378M annualized growth bookings plus ~$140M pre‑selling, and a record cabinet backlog while churn remained low at 1.7%.

Commercial momentum was record‑level: total sales activity up >35% YoY, $378M annualized growth bookings plus ~$140M pre‑selling, and a record cabinet backlog while churn remained low at 1.7%. Equinix is accelerating capacity with 46 major projects (including 6 xScale), expects ~top‑end 2026 CapEx of $4.1B, and announced the atNorth deal to add ~800 MW in the Nordics, which management says will be immediately AFFO‑accretive on close.

Equinix is accelerating capacity with 46 major projects (including 6 xScale), expects ~top‑end 2026 CapEx of $4.1B, and announced the atNorth deal to add ~800 MW in the Nordics, which management says will be immediately AFFO‑accretive on close. The large xScale Hampton lease was not included in Q1 due to timing and has been shifted into Q2 guidance (full‑year economics unchanged), leaving short‑term timing uncertainty about other large xScale campus deals.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $12.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,089.07. 671,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,823. Equinix has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $998.36 and a 200 day moving average of $867.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Equinix's previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total value of $293,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 12,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,105,226.86. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total transaction of $1,049,293.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,912,398.80. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,380 shares of company stock worth $6,179,022 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equinix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,082.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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