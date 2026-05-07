Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Mizuho's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQIX. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 target price on Equinix in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,143.60.

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Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,088.73 on Thursday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,128.68. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,010.82 and a 200-day moving average of $875.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total transaction of $563,962.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,479.92. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total value of $1,049,293.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,912,398.80. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,022. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Equinix by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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